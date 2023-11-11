Miami (OH) vs. Texas State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) and the Texas State Bobcats (0-1) take the floor at Millett Hall on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Miami (OH) vs. Texas State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Oxford, Ohio
- Venue: Millett Hall
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Miami (OH) Betting Records & Stats
- Miami (OH) covered 13 times in 26 games with a spread last season.
- Miami (OH)'s .500 ATS win percentage (13-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Texas State's .419 mark (13-18-0 ATS Record).
Miami (OH) vs. Texas State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Miami (OH)
|73.7
|139.7
|74.5
|141.2
|149
|Texas State
|66
|139.7
|66.7
|141.2
|131.6
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Miami (OH) Insights & Trends
- Last year, the RedHawks recorded seven more points per game (73.7) than the Bobcats gave up (66.7).
- Miami (OH) had a 10-7 record against the spread and an 11-12 record overall last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Miami (OH) vs. Texas State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Miami (OH)
|13-13-0
|11-15-0
|Texas State
|13-18-0
|17-14-0
Miami (OH) vs. Texas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Miami (OH)
|Texas State
|9-9
|Home Record
|4-10
|3-9
|Away Record
|7-7
|8-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|1-9-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|78.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|66.1
|68.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.9
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-3-0
|3-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-8-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.