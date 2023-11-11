Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Montgomery County, Ohio today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Northmont High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Clayton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thurgood Marshall at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.