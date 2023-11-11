Saturday's contest between the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) and Ohio Bobcats (0-0) squaring off at George M. Holmes Convocation Center has a projected final score of 73-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Appalachian State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Bobcats went 6-23 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ohio vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 73, Ohio 64

Other MAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bobcats' -309 scoring differential last season (outscored by 10.6 points per game) was a result of scoring 62.8 points per game (228th in college basketball) while giving up 73.4 per outing (343rd in college basketball).

In MAC action, Ohio averaged 0.6 fewer points (62.2) than overall (62.8) in 2022-23.

At home, the Bobcats scored 60.2 points per game last season. Away, they scored 64.8.

In 2022-23, Ohio conceded 0.9 more points per game at home (73.9) than away (73).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.