How to Watch Ohio vs. Cleveland State on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ohio Bobcats (1-0) take on the Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ohio vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Georgia State vs Western Michigan (1:00 PM ET | November 11)
- South Alabama vs Buffalo (2:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Old Dominion vs Ball State (2:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Appalachian State vs Northern Illinois (4:00 PM ET | November 11)
Ohio Stats Insights
- The Bobcats shot 45.8% from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Vikings allowed to opponents.
- Ohio had a 16-9 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Bobcats were the 44th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Vikings finished 126th.
- Last year, the 78.8 points per game the Bobcats recorded were 10.1 more points than the Vikings allowed (68.7).
- Ohio had an 18-9 record last season when scoring more than 68.7 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Ohio Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, Ohio put up 7.7 more points per game (83.5) than it did away from home (75.8).
- The Bobcats gave up 65.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 13.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (79.6).
- At home, Ohio made 0.5 more threes per game (9.3) than on the road (8.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to on the road (36.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ohio Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Troy
|W 88-70
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/11/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|11/18/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/24/2023
|George Washington
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.