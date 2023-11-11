The Ohio Bobcats (1-0) take on the Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Ohio vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Ohio Stats Insights

The Bobcats shot 45.8% from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Vikings allowed to opponents.

Ohio had a 16-9 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Bobcats were the 44th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Vikings finished 126th.

Last year, the 78.8 points per game the Bobcats recorded were 10.1 more points than the Vikings allowed (68.7).

Ohio had an 18-9 record last season when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, Ohio put up 7.7 more points per game (83.5) than it did away from home (75.8).

The Bobcats gave up 65.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 13.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (79.6).

At home, Ohio made 0.5 more threes per game (9.3) than on the road (8.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to on the road (36.9%).

