The Ohio Bobcats (1-0) take on the Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Ohio vs. Cleveland State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ohio Stats Insights

  • The Bobcats shot 45.8% from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Vikings allowed to opponents.
  • Ohio had a 16-9 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Bobcats were the 44th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Vikings finished 126th.
  • Last year, the 78.8 points per game the Bobcats recorded were 10.1 more points than the Vikings allowed (68.7).
  • Ohio had an 18-9 record last season when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last year, Ohio put up 7.7 more points per game (83.5) than it did away from home (75.8).
  • The Bobcats gave up 65.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 13.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (79.6).
  • At home, Ohio made 0.5 more threes per game (9.3) than on the road (8.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to on the road (36.9%).

Ohio Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Troy W 88-70 Convocation Center Ohio
11/11/2023 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center
11/18/2023 Detroit Mercy - Convocation Center Ohio
11/24/2023 George Washington - Baha Mar Convention Center

