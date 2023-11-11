Saturday's game at Wolstein Center has the Ohio Bobcats (1-0) taking on the Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET (on November 11). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 80-78 victory for Ohio, so expect a competitive matchup.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ohio vs. Cleveland State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Wolstein Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ohio vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 80, Cleveland State 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio vs. Cleveland State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio (-2.0)

Ohio (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 157.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Ohio Performance Insights

With 78.8 points per game on offense, Ohio ranked 27th in the country last season. At the other end, it ceded 73.1 points per contest, which ranked 267th in college basketball.

The Bobcats were 44th in the country with 34.3 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 155th with 30.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

Ohio delivered 12.6 assists per game, which ranked them 211th in the nation.

The Bobcats were 84th in the country with 10.9 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 195th with 11.7 forced turnovers per contest.

The Bobcats ranked 39th in the country with 8.9 three-pointers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 32nd with a 37.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Ohio gave up 7.7 three-pointers per game (240th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 34.0% three-point percentage (199th-ranked).

Ohio took 61.7% two-pointers and 38.3% from beyond the arc last season. Of the team's baskets, 68.8% were two-pointers and 31.2% were three-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.