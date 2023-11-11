The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) meet a fellow Big Ten foe when they host the Michigan State Spartans (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State ranks 32nd in points scored this season (32.8 points per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking second-best in the FBS with 10.7 points allowed per game. Michigan State ranks 21st-worst in total yards per game (319.8), but it has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 48th in the FBS with 351.6 total yards ceded per contest.

Below in this story, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to view this game on NBC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Key Statistics

Ohio State Michigan State 417.6 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.8 (116th) 271.2 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.6 (43rd) 134.3 (91st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103.7 (118th) 283.2 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.1 (82nd) 10 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (123rd) 9 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (31st)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has 2,352 passing yards for Ohio State, completing 65% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has racked up 585 yards on 90 carries while finding paydirt seven times as a runner. He's also caught 12 passes for 170 yards (18.9 per game).

DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 68 times for 276 yards (30.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has hauled in 52 catches for 914 yards (101.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 10 times as a receiver.

Cade Stover has reeled in 27 passes while averaging 47.7 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Emeka Egbuka has been the target of 37 passes and hauled in 26 catches for 332 yards, an average of 36.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has thrown for 1,090 yards (121.1 yards per game) while completing 56.5% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Nathan Carter, has carried the ball 156 times for 659 yards (73.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jalen Berger has compiled 93 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Montorie Foster has collected 33 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 436 (48.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 59 times and has two touchdowns.

Tre Mosley has collected 288 receiving yards (32 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 28 receptions.

Jaron Glover's 14 receptions (on 28 targets) have netted him 261 yards (29 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Ohio State or Michigan State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.