The Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) play the Ohio Bobcats (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Ohio vs. Cleveland State Game Information

Ohio Top Players (2022-23)

  • Dwight Wilson: 15.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaylin Hunter: 13.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Miles Brown: 10 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • AJ Clayton: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • AJ Brown: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cleveland State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tristan Enaruna: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Tujautae Williams: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Deshon Parker: 9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Deante Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Drew Lowder: 9.8 PTS, 2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Ohio vs. Cleveland State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cleveland State Rank Cleveland State AVG Ohio AVG Ohio Rank
178th 71.8 Points Scored 78.8 27th
137th 68.7 Points Allowed 73.1 267th
126th 32.5 Rebounds 34.3 44th
19th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 10.8 23rd
346th 5.1 3pt Made 8.9 39th
157th 13.3 Assists 12.6 211th
72nd 10.8 Turnovers 10.9 84th

