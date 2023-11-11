Ohio vs. Cleveland State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) and the Ohio Bobcats (1-0) hit the court at Wolstein Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.
Ohio vs. Cleveland State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Wolstein Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Bobcats Betting Records & Stats
- Ohio's games went over the point total 17 out of 29 times last year.
- Against the spread, the Bobcats were 16-13-0 last season.
- Ohio (16-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.6% of the time, 3.6% more often than Cleveland State (16-15-0) last season.
Ohio vs. Cleveland State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cleveland State
|71.8
|150.6
|68.7
|141.8
|136.2
|Ohio
|78.8
|150.6
|73.1
|141.8
|147.7
Additional Ohio Insights & Trends
- The Bobcats put up an average of 78.8 points per game last year, 10.1 more points than the 68.7 the Vikings allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 68.7 points last season, Ohio went 14-10 against the spread and 18-9 overall.
Ohio vs. Cleveland State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cleveland State
|16-15-0
|18-13-0
|Ohio
|16-13-0
|17-12-0
Ohio vs. Cleveland State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Cleveland State
|Ohio
|13-3
|Home Record
|14-1
|7-9
|Away Record
|4-11
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-4-0
|8-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|74.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.5
|68.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.8
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-4-0
