Oklahoma State vs. UCF: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
Big 12 action pits the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2) against the UCF Knights (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Cowboys are favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 64.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma State vs. UCF matchup.
Oklahoma State vs. UCF Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
Oklahoma State vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|UCF Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma State (-2.5)
|64.5
|-150
|+125
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma State (-2.5)
|64.5
|-134
|+112
Oklahoma State vs. UCF Betting Trends
- Oklahoma State has compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Cowboys have covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- UCF has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Knights have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Oklahoma State & UCF 2023 Futures Odds
|Oklahoma State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+400
|Bet $100 to win $400
|UCF
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
