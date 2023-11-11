Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Preble County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Preble County, Ohio today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Preble County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Middletown Christian High School at National Trail High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: New Paris, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
