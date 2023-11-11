How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, November 11
There are several strong matchups on today's Serie A schedule, including AC Milan taking on US Lecce.
There is live coverage available for all the action in Serie A today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch US Lecce vs AC Milan
AC Milan is on the road to play US Lecce at Via del Mare in Lecce.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AC Milan (-160)
- Underdog: US Lecce (+425)
- Draw: (+275)
Watch Juventus vs Cagliari
Cagliari is on the road to match up with Juventus at Allianz Stadium in Turin.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Juventus (-290)
- Underdog: Cagliari (+750)
- Draw: (+380)
Watch AC Monza vs Torino FC
Torino FC is on the road to play AC Monza at Stadio Brianteo in Monza.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AC Monza (+145)
- Underdog: Torino FC (+195)
- Draw: (+205)
