The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course from November 9-11 will feature Taylor Pendrith as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-71, 6,828-yard course, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 on offer.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards

Taylor Pendrith Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Pendrith has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Pendrith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five appearances, Pendrith has finished in the top five once.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 38 -5 281 0 16 1 3 $1.6M

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Pendrith finished fifth in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2021).

Port Royal Golf Course measures 6,828 yards for this tournament, 181 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

Golfers at Port Royal Golf Course have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The courses that Pendrith has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,326 yards, while Port Royal Golf Course will be at 6,828 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Pendrith's Last Time Out

Pendrith finished in the 39th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

His 3.85-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship was strong, putting him in the 72nd percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, Pendrith was better than 85% of the field (averaging 4.31 strokes).

Pendrith recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, better than the field average of 2.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Pendrith had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.4).

Pendrith's 12 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were more than the field average (7.1).

At that last competition, Pendrith's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, four).

Pendrith ended the World Wide Technology Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.7) with 13 on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Pendrith had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

