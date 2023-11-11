The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) battle the Toledo Rockets (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Savage Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Toledo vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Toledo Stats Insights

Last season, the Rockets had a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.3% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents made.

Toledo had a 22-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Ragin' Cajuns ranked 65th in rebounding in college basketball, the Rockets finished 248th.

Last year, the 85.4 points per game the Rockets averaged were 15.9 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns gave up (69.5).

Toledo had a 24-5 record last season when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison

Toledo posted 90.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.4 more points than it averaged away from home (82.1).

In 2022-23, the Rockets allowed 74.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 77.4.

In home games, Toledo drained 1.5 more three-pointers per game (9.7) than away from home (8.2). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (42.5%) compared to away from home (39.9%).

Toledo Upcoming Schedule