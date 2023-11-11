How to Watch Toledo vs. Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) battle the Toledo Rockets (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Savage Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Toledo vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Appalachian State vs Northern Illinois (4:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Ohio vs Cleveland State (6:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Fresno State vs Kent State (7:00 PM ET | November 11)
Toledo Stats Insights
- Last season, the Rockets had a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.3% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents made.
- Toledo had a 22-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.
- The Ragin' Cajuns ranked 65th in rebounding in college basketball, the Rockets finished 248th.
- Last year, the 85.4 points per game the Rockets averaged were 15.9 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns gave up (69.5).
- Toledo had a 24-5 record last season when scoring more than 69.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Toledo Home & Away Comparison
- Toledo posted 90.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.4 more points than it averaged away from home (82.1).
- In 2022-23, the Rockets allowed 74.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 77.4.
- In home games, Toledo drained 1.5 more three-pointers per game (9.7) than away from home (8.2). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (42.5%) compared to away from home (39.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Toledo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 94-60
|Savage Arena
|11/11/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Savage Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|11/21/2023
|New Mexico
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.