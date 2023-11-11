The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) battle the Toledo Rockets (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Savage Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Toledo vs. Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Toledo Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Rockets had a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.3% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents made.
  • Toledo had a 22-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns ranked 65th in rebounding in college basketball, the Rockets finished 248th.
  • Last year, the 85.4 points per game the Rockets averaged were 15.9 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns gave up (69.5).
  • Toledo had a 24-5 record last season when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison

  • Toledo posted 90.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.4 more points than it averaged away from home (82.1).
  • In 2022-23, the Rockets allowed 74.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 77.4.
  • In home games, Toledo drained 1.5 more three-pointers per game (9.7) than away from home (8.2). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (42.5%) compared to away from home (39.9%).

Toledo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Detroit Mercy W 94-60 Savage Arena
11/11/2023 Louisiana - Savage Arena
11/14/2023 @ Wright State - Wright State University Nutter Center
11/21/2023 New Mexico - Dollar Loan Center

