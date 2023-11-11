The Toledo Rockets (1-0) take on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. Louisiana matchup.

Toledo vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Toledo vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Toledo vs. Louisiana Betting Trends (2022-23)

Toledo won 20 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Rockets games went over the point total 21 out of 31 times last season.

Louisiana went 17-12-0 ATS last season.

In Ragin' Cajuns games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.

