The Toledo Rockets (1-0) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) meet at Savage Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

Toledo vs. Louisiana Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: Savage Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toledo Betting Records & Stats

Toledo won 20 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Toledo covered the spread more often than Louisiana last year, tallying an ATS record of 20-11-0, as opposed to the 17-12-0 mark of the Ragin' Cajuns.

Toledo vs. Louisiana Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Toledo 85.4 162.8 76.9 146.4 155.3 Louisiana 77.4 162.8 69.5 146.4 142.8

Additional Toledo Insights & Trends

Last year, the Rockets scored 85.4 points per game, 15.9 more points than the 69.5 the Ragin' Cajuns allowed.

Toledo had an 18-8 record against the spread and a 24-5 record overall last season when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Toledo vs. Louisiana Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Toledo 20-11-0 21-10-0 Louisiana 17-12-0 15-14-0

Toledo vs. Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Toledo Louisiana 13-1 Home Record 14-0 10-4 Away Record 7-7 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 90.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.6 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.8 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

