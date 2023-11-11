The No. 20 Tulane Green Wave (8-1) have an AAC matchup with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-6). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Tulane vs. Tulsa?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tulane 40, Tulsa 14

Tulane 40, Tulsa 14 Tulane has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of seven times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Green Wave have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -2500 or shorter.

This season, Tulsa has won one out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.

The Golden Hurricane are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +1100 or more on the moneyline.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Green Wave's implied win probability is 96.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tulane (-23.5)



Tulane (-23.5) Tulane has played eight games, posting three wins against the spread.

Against the spread, Tulsa is 3-5-1 this season.

The Golden Hurricane have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 23.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (53.5)



Over (53.5) Tulane and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 53.5 points five times this season.

This season, four of Tulsa's games have ended with a score higher than 53.5 points.

Tulane averages 28.7 points per game against Tulsa's 22.4, amounting to 2.4 points under the matchup's point total of 53.5.

Splits Tables

Tulane

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.7 59 50.4 Implied Total AVG 33.8 37 30.5 ATS Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-6-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 3-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Tulsa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.7 54.1 57.8 Implied Total AVG 35.9 35.4 36.5 ATS Record 3-5-1 1-4-0 2-1-1 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 3-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-1 1-3

