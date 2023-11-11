If you reside in Warren County, Ohio and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Warren County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Middletown Christian High School at National Trail High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 11

11:00 AM ET on November 11 Location: New Paris, OH

New Paris, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Senior at Hamilton High School