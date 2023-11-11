Big Ten Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 11
Looking for information on the best bets in Big Ten action in Week 11? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Michigan State vs. Ohio State matchup, and picking Penn State (+4.5) over Michigan against the spread. Find more analysis on those college football games, and potential options to use in a parlay, in the article below.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on all Big Ten games with BetMGM!
Best Week 11 Big Ten Spread Bets
Pick: Penn State +4.5 vs. Michigan
- Matchup: Michigan Wolverines at Penn State Nittany Lions
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Penn State by 0.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Minnesota +1 vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 2.2 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Nebraska +2.5 vs. Maryland
- Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Maryland by 0.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: Peacock
Make your Big Ten spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 11 Big Ten Total Bets
Under 47.5 - Michigan State vs. Ohio State
- Matchup: Michigan State Spartans at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Projected Total: 43.3 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)
Over 43.5 - Maryland vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Total: 47.2 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: Peacock
Over 44 - Indiana vs. Illinois
- Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Projected Total: 47.6 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 11 Big Ten Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Ohio State
|9-0 (6-0 Big Ten)
|32.8 / 10.7
|417.6 / 271.2
|Michigan
|9-0 (6-0 Big Ten)
|40.7 / 6.7
|424.2 / 231.4
|Penn State
|8-1 (5-1 Big Ten)
|40.2 / 11.9
|394.0 / 234.4
|Iowa
|7-2 (4-2 Big Ten)
|18.4 / 13.7
|225.3 / 297.8
|Rutgers
|6-3 (3-3 Big Ten)
|26.8 / 17.9
|331.0 / 283.2
|Nebraska
|5-4 (3-3 Big Ten)
|19.9 / 18.8
|318.0 / 298.3
|Minnesota
|5-4 (3-3 Big Ten)
|21.7 / 23.2
|308.8 / 337.3
|Wisconsin
|5-4 (3-3 Big Ten)
|23.6 / 19.1
|374.9 / 333.6
|Maryland
|5-4 (2-4 Big Ten)
|30.7 / 23.8
|397.9 / 347.6
|Illinois
|4-5 (2-4 Big Ten)
|21.1 / 27.6
|366.1 / 380.9
|Northwestern
|4-5 (2-4 Big Ten)
|20.1 / 24.2
|292.1 / 331.1
|Indiana
|3-6 (1-5 Big Ten)
|18.8 / 28.0
|310.2 / 361.0
|Michigan State
|3-6 (1-5 Big Ten)
|18.2 / 26.6
|319.8 / 351.6
|Purdue
|2-7 (1-5 Big Ten)
|20.9 / 31.2
|339.9 / 387.8
Watch Big Ten games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.