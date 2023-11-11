CUSA Games Today: How to Watch CUSA Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
As we enter Week 11 of the college football season, there are three games involving teams from the CUSA on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.
CUSA Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Old Dominion Monarchs at Liberty Flames
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Florida International Panthers at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|New Mexico State Aggies at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
