With the college football season heading into Week 11, the slate includes four games that feature teams from the SoCon. To make sure you catch all of the action, review the piece below for details on how to watch.

SoCon Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV VMI Keydets at Furman Paladins 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Western Carolina Catamounts 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Wofford Terriers at Citadel Bulldogs 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Samford Bulldogs at Mercer Bears 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

