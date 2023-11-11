Will Zachary Werenski Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 11?
Can we anticipate Zachary Werenski lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Detroit Red Wings at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Werenski stats and insights
- In one of 11 games this season, Werenski scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.
- Werenski has zero points on the power play.
- Werenski's shooting percentage is 3.4%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have given up 45 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
