Will Adam Fantilli Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 12?
Can we anticipate Adam Fantilli scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Fantilli stats and insights
- Fantilli has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Fantilli averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.4%.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 27 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 18.0 blocked shots per game.
Fantilli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|11:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:27
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|11:42
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|15:32
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|19:15
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/21/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|17:01
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
