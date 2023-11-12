Should you bet on Andrew Peeke to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Rangers go head to head on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Andrew Peeke score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Peeke stats and insights

Peeke is yet to score through four games this season.

In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Peeke has no points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 27 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Peeke recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:02 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:30 Away L 5-4 OT 10/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:10 Home L 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

