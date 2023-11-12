One of the top pass-catchers in football will be on show when Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals host the Houston Texans on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Check out player props for the Bengals' and Texans' best players in this contest.

Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds

Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +360

Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +130

Devin Singletary Touchdown Odds

Singletary Odds to Score First TD: +800

Singletary Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300

More Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Boyd - - 41.5 (-113) Joe Burrow 272.5 (-113) - - Ja'Marr Chase - - 86.5 (-113) Trenton Irwin - - 31.5 (-113) Joe Mixon - 64.5 (-113) -

More Texans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Dalton Schultz - - 49.5 (-113) Devin Singletary - 50.5 (-113) 11.5 (-120) C.J. Stroud 253.5 (-113) - - Nathaniel Dell - - 56.5 (-113)

