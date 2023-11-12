The Houston Texans (4-4) visit a streaking Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) squad on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals have won four straight games.

We give more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Texans

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Bengals Insights

The Bengals rack up just 1.2 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Texans give up (20.6).

The Bengals rack up 291.9 yards per game, 43.1 fewer yards than the 335 the Texans allow per matchup.

Cincinnati rushes for 75.9 yards per game, 21.1 fewer than the 97 Houston allows per contest.

This year, the Bengals have six turnovers, four fewer than the Texans have takeaways (10).

Bengals Home Performance

At home, the Bengals score 21 points per game and concede 18.5. That's more than they score overall (19.4), but less than they give up (20.3).

At home, the Bengals rack up 300.5 yards per game and concede 352. That's more than they gain overall (291.9), but less than they allow (364).

At home, Cincinnati racks up 242.3 passing yards per game and concedes 251. That's more than it gains (216) and allows (234.3) overall.

At home, the Bengals rack up 58.3 rushing yards per game and give up 101. That's less than they gain (75.9) and allow (129.8) overall.

In home games, the Bengals convert 44.8% of third downs and allow 44.9% to be converted. That's more than they convert (36.5%) and allow (44.8%) overall.

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 Seattle W 17-13 CBS 10/29/2023 at San Francisco W 31-17 CBS 11/5/2023 Buffalo W 24-18 NBC 11/12/2023 Houston - CBS 11/16/2023 at Baltimore - Amazon Prime Video 11/26/2023 Pittsburgh - CBS 12/4/2023 at Jacksonville - ABC/ESPN

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.