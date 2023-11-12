Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jackets vs. Rangers on November 12, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Artemi Panarin, Boone Jenner and other players on the New York Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets ahead of their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Boone Jenner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Jenner's nine points are important for Columbus. He has recorded seven goals and two assists in 14 games.
Jenner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Panthers
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Capitals
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 2
|1
|1
|2
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Panarin is New York's top contributor with 22 points. He has eight goals and 14 assists this season.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Wild
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Jets
|Oct. 30
|1
|2
|3
|2
Chris Kreider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Kreider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Wild
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Jets
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.