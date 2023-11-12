You can see player prop bet odds for Artemi Panarin, Boone Jenner and other players on the New York Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets ahead of their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Jenner's nine points are important for Columbus. He has recorded seven goals and two assists in 14 games.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars Nov. 9 1 0 1 2 at Panthers Nov. 6 1 0 1 2 at Capitals Nov. 4 0 0 0 5 vs. Lightning Nov. 2 1 1 2 2

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Panarin is New York's top contributor with 22 points. He has eight goals and 14 assists this season.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Nov. 9 1 1 2 3 vs. Red Wings Nov. 7 1 1 2 4 at Wild Nov. 4 1 1 2 4 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 2 0 1 1 3 at Jets Oct. 30 1 2 3 2

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 vs. Red Wings Nov. 7 1 1 2 3 at Wild Nov. 4 1 0 1 3 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 2 1 0 1 2 at Jets Oct. 30 1 0 1 5

