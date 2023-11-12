For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Rangers on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Boone Jenner a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Boone Jenner score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Jenner stats and insights

Jenner has scored in five of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted four shots in one game against the Rangers this season, and has scored three goals.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 15.2% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 27 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Jenner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:52 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:27 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 19:55 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:08 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 18:19 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:10 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:25 Home L 2-0 10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:07 Away L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 25:20 Home L 3-2 OT 10/21/2023 Wild 1 1 0 22:46 Away W 5-4 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

