Boone Jenner and the Columbus Blue Jackets will face the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Madison Square Garden. If you're considering a bet on Jenner against the Rangers, we have lots of info to help.

Boone Jenner vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Jenner Season Stats Insights

Jenner has averaged 20:07 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

Jenner has scored a goal in five of 14 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Jenner has registered a point in a game six times this season over 14 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Jenner has an assist in two of 14 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Jenner's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he hits the over.

There is a 33.9% chance of Jenner having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Jenner Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers are the stingiest unit in the league by giving up 27 total goals (2.1 per game).

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 14 Games 5 9 Points 4 7 Goals 3 2 Assists 1

