The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0) square off against the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ESPN+.

Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati Stats Insights

  • The Bearcats shot 44.8% from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
  • Cincinnati went 15-5 when it shot better than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Bearcats were the 44th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 90th.
  • Last year, the Bearcats scored 5.7 more points per game (77.1) than the Eagles allowed (71.4).
  • Cincinnati went 17-4 last season when scoring more than 71.4 points.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison

  • Cincinnati averaged 82.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.9 more points than it averaged on the road (70.7).
  • When playing at home, the Bearcats ceded 4.0 fewer points per game (67.1) than when playing on the road (71.1).
  • Cincinnati sunk 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.4% points better than it averaged in away games (8.4 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 UIC W 69-58 Fifth Third Arena
11/10/2023 Detroit Mercy W 93-61 Fifth Third Arena
11/12/2023 Eastern Washington - Fifth Third Arena
11/19/2023 Northern Kentucky - Fifth Third Arena
11/22/2023 Georgia Tech - Fifth Third Arena

