Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington November 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) face the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Cincinnati Top Players (2022-23)
- Landers Nolley II: 16.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- David Dejulius: 14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Viktor Lakhin: 11.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Mika Adams-Woods: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jeremiah Davenport: 9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Eastern Washington Top Players (2022-23)
- Angelo Allegri: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Steele Venters: 15.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cedric Coward: 7.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyreese Davis: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Casey Jones: 7.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Cincinnati Rank
|Cincinnati AVG
|Eastern Washington AVG
|Eastern Washington Rank
|53rd
|77.1
|Points Scored
|76.7
|59th
|150th
|69.3
|Points Allowed
|71.4
|221st
|44th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|33.2
|90th
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|49th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|8.8
|42nd
|29th
|15.5
|Assists
|15.4
|34th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
