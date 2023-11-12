The Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) face the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Cincinnati Top Players (2022-23)

Landers Nolley II: 16.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

Eastern Washington Top Players (2022-23)

Angelo Allegri: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cincinnati Rank Cincinnati AVG Eastern Washington AVG Eastern Washington Rank 53rd 77.1 Points Scored 76.7 59th 150th 69.3 Points Allowed 71.4 221st 44th 34.3 Rebounds 33.2 90th 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 49th 8.7 3pt Made 8.8 42nd 29th 15.5 Assists 15.4 34th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 13.1 294th

