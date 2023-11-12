Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 12
The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0) host the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-2) at Fifth Third Arena on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Fifth Third Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Cincinnati Betting Records & Stats
- Cincinnati compiled a 17-11-0 ATS record last year.
- Cincinnati sported a 17-11-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 17-12-0 mark from Eastern Washington.
Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cincinnati
|77.1
|153.8
|69.3
|140.7
|143.5
|Eastern Washington
|76.7
|153.8
|71.4
|140.7
|145.7
Additional Cincinnati Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Bearcats recorded 77.1 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 71.4 the Eagles allowed.
- Cincinnati had a 14-2 record against the spread and a 17-4 record overall last season when scoring more than 71.4 points.
Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cincinnati
|17-11-0
|14-14-0
|Eastern Washington
|17-12-0
|18-11-0
Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Cincinnati
|Eastern Washington
|16-3
|Home Record
|11-1
|5-7
|Away Record
|10-7
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|82.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.9
|70.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|74.3
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-2-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
