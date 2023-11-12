Sunday's contest at Joseph J. Gentile Center has the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-1) taking on the Cleveland State Vikings (0-1) at 3:00 PM ET on November 12. Our computer prediction projects a 77-70 victory for Loyola Chicago, who are favored by our model.

The Vikings' last game was an 89-86 loss to Bowling Green on Tuesday.

Cleveland State vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Cleveland State vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 77, Cleveland State 70

Other Horizon Predictions

Cleveland State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Vikings outscored opponents by 16.1 points per game last season with a +563 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.1 points per game (38th in college basketball) and gave up 58.0 per contest (36th in college basketball).

Cleveland State averaged 2.3 more points in Horizon games (76.4) than overall (74.1).

At home, the Vikings scored 73.3 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 75.4.

At home, Cleveland State conceded 51.6 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than it allowed away (65.5).

