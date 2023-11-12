Will Erik Gudbranson Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 12?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game against the New York Rangers is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Erik Gudbranson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Gudbranson stats and insights
- In one of 14 games this season, Gudbranson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Rangers this season in one game (two shots).
- Gudbranson has zero points on the power play.
- Gudbranson averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 27 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), the least in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Gudbranson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|19:33
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|2
|0
|2
|19:51
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|18:16
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:16
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:30
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
