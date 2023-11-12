The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game against the New York Rangers is slated for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ivan Provorov score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ivan Provorov score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Provorov stats and insights

  • Provorov is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game against the Rangers this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 27 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Provorov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:05 Away L 5-4
11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:38 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:10 Away L 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:52 Away L 2-1
11/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 25:23 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 22:58 Away L 5-3
10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 2-0
10/26/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 23:11 Away L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 23:20 Home L 3-2 OT
10/21/2023 Wild 1 0 1 22:44 Away W 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.