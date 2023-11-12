Will Ja'Marr Chase Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ja'Marr Chase did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals match up with the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. All of Chase's stats can be found on this page.
Rep Ja'Marr Chase and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of season stats, Chase has been targeted 93 times and has 64 catches for 697 yards (10.9 per reception) and four TDs, plus three carries for -6 yards.
Keep an eye on Chase's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Back
- The Bengals have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Charlie Jones (FP/thumb): 1 Rec; 6 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Tee Higgins (LP/hamstring): 27 Rec; 328 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 10 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Tommy Tremble
- Click Here for Stephen Sullivan
- Click Here for Laviska Shenault Jr.
- Click Here for Raheem Blackshear
- Click Here for Justin Fields
Bengals vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Chase 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|93
|64
|697
|339
|4
|10.9
Chase Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|9
|5
|39
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|8
|5
|31
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|15
|12
|141
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|9
|7
|73
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|19
|15
|192
|3
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|13
|6
|80
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|12
|10
|100
|1
|Week 9
|Bills
|8
|4
|41
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.