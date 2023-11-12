Johnny Gaudreau will be in action when the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Rangers play on Sunday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Gaudreau interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

Gaudreau's plus-minus this season, in 19:35 per game on the ice, is -4.

In one of 14 games this season, Gaudreau has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In five of 14 games this year, Gaudreau has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Gaudreau has an assist in four of 14 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Gaudreau hits the over on his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.

Gaudreau has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 27 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +16.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 14 Games 5 6 Points 4 1 Goals 1 5 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.