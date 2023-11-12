Sunday's game between the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0) and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-1) matching up at Cajundome has a projected final score of 64-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Golden Flashes, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Golden Flashes went 21-11 last season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kent State vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kent State vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 64, Louisiana 60

Other MAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kent State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Flashes outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game last season (scoring 70.4 points per game to rank 78th in college basketball while allowing 62.6 per outing to rank 124th in college basketball) and had a +251 scoring differential overall.

Kent State averaged 0.2 fewer points in MAC play (70.2) than overall (70.4).

The Golden Flashes scored 76 points per game at home last season, and 65.5 on the road.

In 2022-23, Kent State conceded 10.4 fewer points per game at home (57.5) than on the road (67.9).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.