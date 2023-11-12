The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is set for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kirill Marchenko find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Marchenko stats and insights

Marchenko has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Marchenko has scored one goal on the power play.

Marchenko averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 27 total goals (2.1 per game).

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Marchenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 12:11 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:55 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:59 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 17:26 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 16:13 Home W 4-2 10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:37 Away L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 3-2 OT 10/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:04 Away W 5-4 OT 10/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 3-1 10/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:06 Home L 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.