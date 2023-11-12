Sunday's game between the Ohio State Buckeyes (0-1) and IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) squaring off at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 82-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ohio State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Buckeyes are coming off of an 83-74 loss to USC in their last game on Monday.

Ohio State vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 82, IUPUI 71

Ohio State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buckeyes outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game last season, with a +418 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.1 points per game (eighth in college basketball) and allowed 68.4 per contest (280th in college basketball).

Ohio State's offense was less productive in Big Ten games last season, tallying 74.8 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 80.1 PPG.

The Buckeyes averaged 82.1 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, they averaged 78 points per contest.

Ohio State surrendered 64.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than it allowed in road games (67).

