You can see player prop bet odds for Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton and other players on the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers ahead of their matchup at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday at Wells Fargo Center.

Pacers vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

NBCS-PH and BSIN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Pacers vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -115) 10.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -135)

The 21.5-point over/under for Haliburton on Sunday is 1.5 higher than his scoring average.

He averages 1.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 3.5).

Haliburton averages 12.3 assists, 1.8 more than Sunday's over/under.

Haliburton averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Sunday's points prop bet for Myles Turner is 15.5 points. That is 1.5 fewer than his season average of 17.0.

He has collected 10.3 rebounds per game, 2.8 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (7.5).

Turner has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -122) 11.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +176)

The 32.5-point total set for Embiid on Sunday is 1.5 more points than his season scoring average.

He has collected 10.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 fewer than his prop bet in Sunday's game (11.5).

Embiid's season-long assist average -- 7.0 per game -- is 2.5 higher than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).

Embiid has averaged 2.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Tyrese Maxey is scoring 30.3 points per game, 4.8 more than Sunday's over/under.

He averages 2.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 4.5.

Maxey has picked up 6.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Sunday (6.5).

His 4.7 made three-pointers average is 2.2 higher than his over/under on Sunday.

