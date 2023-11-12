The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) take on the Stanford Cardinal (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Stanford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: ESPN

Stanford vs. Indiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hoosiers' 80.9 points per game last year were 22.7 more points than the 58.2 the Cardinal allowed.

Indiana went 23-0 last season when allowing fewer than 76.1 points.

Last year, the Cardinal averaged 14.0 more points per game (76.1) than the Hoosiers allowed (62.1).

Stanford had a 23-3 record last season when putting up more than 62.1 points.

The Cardinal shot 45.5% from the field last season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 38.8% the Hoosiers allowed to opponents.

The Hoosiers shot at a 49.6% clip from the field last season, 16.8 percentage points greater than the 32.8% shooting opponents of the Cardinal averaged.

Stanford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/8/2023 Hawaii W 87-40 Maples Pavilion 11/12/2023 Indiana - Maples Pavilion 11/16/2023 Cal Poly - Maples Pavilion 11/19/2023 Duke - Maples Pavilion

Indiana Schedule