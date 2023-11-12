Tee Higgins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. If you're trying to find Higgins' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Tee Higgins and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the passing game, Higgins has been targeted 51 times, with season stats of 328 yards on 27 receptions (12.1 per catch) and two TDs.

Keep an eye on Higgins' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Tee Higgins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Bengals this week: Charlie Jones (FP/thumb): 1 Rec; 6 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Ja'Marr Chase (DNP/back): 64 Rec; 697 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 10 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Higgins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 51 27 328 119 2 12.1

Higgins Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 8 0 0 0 Week 2 Ravens 12 8 89 2 Week 3 Rams 8 2 21 0 Week 4 @Titans 4 2 19 0 Week 6 Seahawks 4 2 20 0 Week 8 @49ers 6 5 69 0 Week 9 Bills 9 8 110 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.