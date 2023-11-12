Can we count on Zachary Werenski scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Werenski stats and insights

Werenski has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.

Werenski has no points on the power play.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 3.2% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have allowed 27 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

