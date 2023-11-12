Zachary Werenski and the Columbus Blue Jackets will face the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. There are prop bets for Werenski available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Zachary Werenski vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Werenski Season Stats Insights

Werenski has averaged 23:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Werenski has a goal in one of his 12 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Werenski has recorded a point in a game six times this season out of 12 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Werenski has an assist in six of 12 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Werenski goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Werenski having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Werenski Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 27 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 12 Games 1 7 Points 1 1 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

