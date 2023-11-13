The Sacramento Kings (4-4) are only 2.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 113 - Kings 110

Cavaliers vs Kings Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 2.5)

Cavaliers (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-3.1)

Cavaliers (-3.1) Pick OU: Under (224.5)



Under (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.2

The Cavaliers have covered the spread less often than the Kings this year, putting up an ATS record of 3-6-0, compared to the 4-4-0 mark of the Kings.

Cleveland hasn't covered the spread as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season, while Sacramento covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more 100% of the time.

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Cleveland does it more often (55.6% of the time) than Sacramento (50%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Kings are 1-1, while the Cavaliers are 2-3 as moneyline favorites.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers rank 23rd in the NBA with 109.7 points per game this year. At the other end, they rank 13th with 111.9 points allowed per game.

Cleveland is 16th in the NBA with 44.9 rebounds per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 25th with 47 rebounds allowed per game.

The Cavaliers rank 23rd in the NBA with 24.1 dimes per contest.

Cleveland is 10th in the NBA with 13.4 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 14.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Cavaliers, who are 22nd in the league with 11.3 threes per game, are shooting just 32.6% from downtown, which is fifth-worst in the NBA.

