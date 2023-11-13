Cavaliers vs. Kings November 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:26 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Monday, November 13, 2023, the Sacramento Kings (2-1) hit the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH.
Cavaliers vs. Kings Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, BSOH
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell recorded 28.3 points, 4.3 boards and 4.4 assists last year. At the other end, he posted 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Evan Mobley posted 16.2 points, 9 boards and 2.8 assists last season, shooting 55.4% from the field.
- Darius Garland recorded 21.6 points, 7.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds.
- Caris LeVert's stats last season were 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.
- Max Strus collected 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Kings Players to Watch
- Per game, Domantas Sabonis provided points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists last season. He also put up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Harrison Barnes' numbers last season were 15 points, 4.5 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He sank 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.
- Kevin Huerter averaged 15.2 points, 3.3 boards and 2.9 assists. He sank 48.5% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per game.
- Malik Monk recorded 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He sank 44.8% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.
- Keegan Murray's numbers last season were 12.2 points, 4.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. He drained 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 treys.
Cavaliers vs. Kings Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kings
|Cavaliers
|120.7
|Points Avg.
|112.3
|118.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|106.9
|49.4%
|Field Goal %
|48.8%
|36.9%
|Three Point %
|36.7%
