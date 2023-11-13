Evan Mobley, Top Cavaliers Players to Watch vs. the Kings - November 13
Golden 1 Center is where the Sacramento Kings (4-4) and Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5) will clash on Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Donovan Mitchell is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Kings
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cavaliers' Last Game
On Saturday, in their last game, the Cavaliers topped the Warriors 118-110. With 22 points, Caris LeVert was their high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Caris LeVert
|22
|5
|3
|4
|1
|2
|Donovan Mitchell
|21
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|Evan Mobley
|19
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Cavaliers vs Kings Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Evan Mobley gets the Cavaliers 19 points, 11.7 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in league).
- Mitchell contributes with 35 points per game, plus 6.5 boards and 5.5 assists.
- The Cavaliers receive 18.7 points, 9.3 boards and 4 assists per game from Max Strus.
- LeVert provides the Cavaliers 19.7 points, 3.3 boards and 5 assists per game, plus 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- Isaac Okoro provides the Cavaliers 13 points, 6 boards and 3 assists per contest, plus 1.3 steals and 1 block.
Watch Domantas Sabonis, Mobley and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.