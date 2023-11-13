Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers match up versus the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 118-110 win over the Warriors (his last game) Garland produced 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and five steals.

We're going to break down Garland's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (+100)

Over 19.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-132)

Over 2.5 (-132) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-104)

Over 6.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-156)

Looking to bet on one or more of Garland's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Kings allowed 118.1 points per game last year, 25th in the NBA.

Conceding 42.2 rebounds per game last year, the Kings were ninth in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Kings gave up 26.7 per game last season, ranking them 28th in the NBA.

The Kings were the 18th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Darius Garland vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/9/2022 35 19 2 6 3 0 2 11/9/2022 34 6 0 8 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.