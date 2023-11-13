Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Franklin County, Ohio, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Reynoldsburg High School at Westerville North High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 13
- Location: Westerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
