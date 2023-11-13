Georges Niang and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers will be facing off versus the Sacramento Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Niang, in his previous game (November 11 win against the Warriors), put up .

Below, we look at Niang's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Georges Niang Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (+100)

Over 6.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (+104)

Over 2.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+116)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Kings were ranked 25th in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 118.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Kings allowed 42.2 rebounds per contest last season, ninth in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Kings gave up 26.7 per game last year, ranking them 28th in the NBA.

On defense, the Kings allowed 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last season, 18th in the league.

Georges Niang vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/21/2023 27 17 6 1 3 0 0 12/13/2022 26 12 6 3 4 0 1

